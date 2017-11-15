The Calgary Flames recalled goaltender Jon Gillies on an emergency basis as Mike Smith will not play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Smith left Monday night's win over the St. Louis Blues with upper-body injury and he did not travel with the team on Tuesday.

Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia reports Smith will meet the team in Philadelphia before Saturday's game against the Flyers.

The latest on Where in the World is Mike Smith ... #Flames goalie is not in Detroit but will meet the team in Philadelphia. Officially day-to-day with upper-body injury. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 15, 2017

Smith has started 16 of the team's 17 games this season, posting a 9-6 record with a .921 save percentage and a 2.63 goals against average. The Flames acquired Smith in the off-season from the Arizona Coyotes.

Eddie Lack is expected to get the start Wednesday. He replaced Smith on Monday, turning aside 13 of the 15 shots he faced. Lack, who the Flames also acquired in the off-season, owns an .857 save percentage and a 3.75 goals against average through three appearances on the year.