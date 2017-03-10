Flames 3-in-3: Does Backlund have a shot at the Selke?

The National Hockey League handed a pair of $2,000 fines for diving on Friday, to Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau and Los Angeles Kings defenceman Jake Muzzin.

Both players had previously received warnings from the league for received the fines for the second infractions of the season.

Gaudreau was first warned for an incident on Dec. 23 against the Vancouver Canucks and committed his second infraction in Sunday's win over the New York Islanders.

Muzzin was fined for an incident on Saturday night against the Canucks. He received a warning after the Kings' Oct. 14 contest against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Both players will receive $4,000 fines for their next diving infractions.

In 57 games this season, Gaudreau owns 14 goals and 34 assists. He has a total of four penalty minutes on the season and 38 in his three-year career.

Muzzin, 28, has scored eight goals and added 13 assists in 66 games with the Kings this season. He has 38 penalty minutes on the season.