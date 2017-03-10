Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan did not update the exact injuries of defencemen Dougie Hamilton and Michael Stone Friday, but said the team is optimistic both will be out short-term only.

Gulutzan added he hopes one of the two will play Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets. TSN's Jermaine Franklin believes Gulutzan was referring to Hamilton as the one who could play against the Jets.

Neither player took part in Friday's optional skate but Gulutzan said both players would be at the team facility on Friday.

Both defencemen were injured in the team's 5-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens Thursday. Hamilton sustained an lower-body injury, while Stone was ruled out with an upper-body injury.

Stone, 26, was acquired last month from the Arizona Coyotes for a third-round draft pick. In 53 games this season, he owns two goals and 11 assists.

Hamilton owns 10 goals and 41 points in 66 games this season.