The Calgary Flames announced Thursday that Don Maloney has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Hockey Operations, reporting to general manager Brad Treliving.

Maloney joined the Flames last season as a pro scout after nine seasons as general manager of the Arizona Coyotes.

Prior to joining the Coyotes, he spent the previous 10 seasons as a member of the New York Rangers' front office

The Flames also re-signed assistant GMs Craig Conroy and Brad Pascall, announced Derek MacKinnon as the Director of Pro Personnel and Rob Sumner and Fred Parker as Assistant Directors of Amateur Scouting (working under Director of Amateur Scouting Tod Button) and Chris Snow as Director of Hockey Analysis.