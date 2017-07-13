Giordano honoured at ESPYS as Humanitarian of the Year

The Calgary Flames re-signed forward Micheal Ferland to a two-year contract on Thursday to avoided salary arbitration.

Ferland is coming off a two-year contract that was worth $1.65 million. In 76 games with the Flames last season, the native of Swan River, Man. scored 15 goals and 10 assists. He was held without a point in four playoff games against Anaheim.

The 25-year-old will be entering his fourth season in Calgary.