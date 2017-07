Valimaki thinks he'll be a great fit on Calgary's blue line

The Calgary Flames have officially signed first-rounder Juuso Valimaki to a three-year entry level deal.

He has spent the last two seasons on the blue-line for the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League.

Last year, he totaled 19 goals and 42 assists in 60 regular season games.

The native of Nokia, Finland, was selected No. 16 overall.