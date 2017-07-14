The Calgary Flames have signed restricted free agent forward Curtis Lazar to a two-year contract with an average annual salary of $950,000.

The 22-year-old netted one goal and three assists over 37 games split between the Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames. He got into one playoff game as the Flames were swept by the Anaheim Ducks in the opening round.

The Sens sent Lazar and defenceman Michael Kostka to the Flames at the Trade Deadline for defenceman Jyrki Jokipakka and a 2017 second-round draft pick.

Ottawa selected the British Columbia native 17th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Lazar has 13 goals and 26 assists over 180 career NHL games.