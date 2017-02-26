Flash Wolves swept G2 Esports 2-0 in a battle of No. 1 seeds to win the Intel Extreme Masters Season XI World Championship on Sunday in Katowice, Poland.

The League of Legends tournament at the Spodek Arena came down to a battle of vision in the final, which the representatives of Taiwan owned over their European opponents.

The Wolves stopped G2 at every turn and didn’t allow them to gain any clear advantages throughout the final. The longer the games lasted, the further G2 was pushed back into their own base.

The LMS squad was the secret weapon against Europe in Katowice, defeating all three representatives on their way to the championship. They opened the tournament with consecutive wins over G2 and Unicorns of Love to earn direct entry into the semifinals. They earned a spot in the final with a hard-fought victory over H2K in the semis.

G2, who struggled on the international stage in 2016, were forced to climb through the loser’s bracket after the tournament-opening loss to the Wolves. They defeated Korean club Kongdoo Monster 2-1 and UoL 2-0 to make it into the playoff bracket. They bounced back from an opening-round loss to ROX Tigers in the semis with two straight victories to advance to the finals.

The Wolves take home $70,000 for their efforts while G2 claims $30,000 as the runner-up.