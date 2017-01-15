FlipSid3 Tactics completed its clean sweep at DreamHack Leipzig with a 2-0 win in the finals over hometown favourites BIG.

The Russian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad did not drop a single map on their way to the championship and the $50,000 grand prize in Germany.



FlipSid3, who defeated LDLC.com in the semifinals earlier in the day, took home the title with consecutive 16-11 wins.

The team now turns its focus to the ELEAGUE Major in Atlanta beginning on Jan. 22.