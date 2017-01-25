FlipSid3 Tactics and HellRaisers are first two clubs to bow out of the ELEAGUE Major after going winless in the first two days of competition.

FlipSid3 was sent home with a 16-13 loss to OpTic Gaming in the third round of the group stage while HellRaisers capped off their tournament with a 19-15 overtime loss to North.

FlipSid3 looked to be on their way to the fourth round after a dominating 10-5 first half on the terrorist side on Train, but couldn’t hold off OpTic’s nine-round run in the second half and fell in dramatic fashion right out of the tournament.



GGs to @OpTicGaming as they take the last game of the day. Farewell, @FlipSid3Tactics, you have been a great competitor. — ELEAGUE (@EL) January 25, 2017

HellRaisers was the first to go on Tuesday with their loss to North. The opening half of the first match on Mirage was a streaky affair. North opened with five straight rounds on terrorist side before HellRaisers responded with seven straight of their own. North would turn the tables once more and take three consecutive rounds to secure an 8-7 halftime lead.

The second half went back and forth with HellRaisers taking the slight edge into match point at 15-14. North would send the game to overtime and take another four straight in the extra session to win the match and end HellRaisers’ time at the ELEAGUE Major.

North (1-2) will face G2 Esports (1-2) and OpTic will meet GODSENT (1-2) in Round 4 Low Seed matches on Wednesday.

