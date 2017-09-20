After posting just 14 goals last season, the Philadelphia Flyers are looking for a way to spark Claude Giroux.

Head coach Dave Hakstol believes a move to the wing could provide just that.

Giroux, who had posted five straight 20-goal seasons in non-lockout years before last year's dip, skated at left wing on Tuesday on a line with Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek.

The Flyers captain said after practice he grew up playing on the wing and it wasn't until he joined the Flyers in 2007 that he made the switch to the centre.

“We did a lot of drills where I was coming down the left side there,” Giroux told CSN Philadelphia. “I can see the ice pretty good from there because you have the puck on your good side. It was actually a lot of fun. It’s not like I'm against it or I’m not happy with it if it makes the team better. I know we have a lot of centermen. I’m up for the idea for sure.”

Couturier, who has never scored more than 15 goals in a season, said he liked the idea of playing on a line with Giroux for the first time.

“It’s been six years we’ve been here and we’ve never really played with each other," Couturier said. "We’ve kind of played with everyone else but each other. Me and G have some good chemistry. The little odd shifts here and there we’d have together we’d seem to create something and get some scoring chances, so hopefully, we can make this work.”

Hakstol was asked if the move was indicative of Nolan Patrick making the team's roster, since that would give the team another centre in the lineup. Hakstol said the move had nothing to do with Patrick, but with getting a look at off-season acquistion Jori Lehtera at centre.

“I wouldn’t connect the dots to (Patrick making the team) quite yet,” Hakstol said. “I think that’s too early of a connection to make. I think it’s obvious that we have a number of players that are good centermen. Jori Lehtera has jumped over to the left side for the first few practices and the first preseason game. Today, this gave us an opportunity to have Jori back up the middle, so no, I wouldn’t draw the connection directly towards Nolan Patrick at this point in time.”

John Brunk of CSN Philadelphia notes only Couturier, Patrick, Valtteri Filppula and Scott Laughton have played exclusively at centre since the team opened training camp.

The Flyers play their second game of the preseason Wednesday night against the New York Islanders.