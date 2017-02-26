Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Brandon Manning will have a hearing Monday morning with the NHL's Department of Player Safety after a questionable hit on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel Saturday.

Philadelphia’s Brandon Manning will have a hearing tomorrow morning for interference on Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 26, 2017

The hit occurred in the second period of their outdoor game at Heinz Field when Manning, 26, hit a defenseless Guentzel in open ice. The rookie did not have possession of the puck when the collision happened.

No penalty was called on the play. Guentzel was not injured and would tally two assists to help the Penguins top the Flyers 4-2.

Manning has three goals and seven assists over 53 games this season in Philly.