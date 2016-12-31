Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason left after the first period of Friday night's clash against the San Jose Sharks.

Mason needed help from the team's trainer near the end of the opening period and was replaced by Anthony Stolarz to start the second.

General manager Ron Hextall said the goalie is “nicked up and we’ll see how he is tomorrow," after the game.

Mason allowed one goal on 12 shots in the first. The Flyers would go on to lose to the Sharks 2-0.

The 28-year-old is 14-11-4 with a 2.78 GAA and a .905 save percentage for the Flyers this season. Philly sits fifth in the Metropolitan Division.