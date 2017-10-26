Flyers' Patrick day-to-day, out vs. Sens

Rookie centre Nolan Patrick will miss Thursday night's game against the Ottawa Senators with an upper-body injury, Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall announced.

He is considered day-to-day, but practised on Wednesday.

Patrick left Tuesday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks after a hit from Ducks forward Chris Wagner.

In nine games so far this season, Patrick has one goal and two assists.

Ottawa Senators forward Kyle Turris will also miss Thursday night's game.