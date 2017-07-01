The Philadelphia Flyers have signed veteran goalie Brian Elliott to a two-year, $5.5 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Elliott spent last season with the Calgary Flames after being acquired by the St. Louis Blues last offseason. The 32-year-old finished with a 2.55 goals against average and .910 save percentage in 49 regular season games for the Flames, and a 3.88 GAA and .880 SV% in four postseason games.

Elliott, who is coming off a three-year, $7.5 million deal he signed with the Blues, has a career 2.43 GAA and .913 SV% over 10 seasons in the NHL.