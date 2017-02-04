One of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s most decorated squads is getting back together.

After struggling over the second half of 2016 and into the ELEAGUE Major at the end of January, Fnatic and GODSENT have reversed the roster moves dubbed “the Swedish shuffle.”

In August 2016, Jesper "JW" Wecksell, Robin "flusha" Rönnquist and Freddy “KRiMZ” Johnasson left Fnatic for GODSENT in exchange for Simon "twist" Eliasson and Jonas "Lekr0" Olofsson. Takong the majority of the Fnatic lineup gave GODSENT the team’s Legend status and a place in the ELEAGUE Major.

The struggles began early and it wasn’t long before KRiMZ and Lekr0 returned to their former clubs.

Fnatic advanced to the semifinals at the ELEAGUE Major, however both teams have been a disappointment since the monumental roster changes. The reverse is a restart for both clubs.

The teams will begin their new lives with their old rosters in IEM Katowice qualifiers on Saturday.