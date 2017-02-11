ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Fog forced the marquee men's downhill to be postponed at the ski world championships on Saturday.

Organizers did not immediately announce a new race plan. The women's downhill is scheduled Sunday, and the men's combined event is slated for Monday.

An updated schedule should be announced at a meeting of race organizers and team leaders later Saturday.

Despite bright sunshine and clear blue skies in the finish area, Saturday's race was repeatedly delayed from its planned midday (1100 GMT) slot. Fog failed to lift from parts of the course ahead of the latest possible start time of 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT).

Patches of cloud hung over middle sections of the 2.77-kilometre (1 3/4-mile) Corviglia course, cutting visibility to around 20 metres (yards) in places. That is unsafe on a hill where racers can reach 120 kph (75 mph).

An expected crowd of around 30,000 people went home without seeing any action.