Latest NHL Videos
-
1:07
Glass honoured to be Knights' first ever draft pick
-
0:47
Pettersson focused on bulking up before starting career with Canucks
-
0:58
Patrick very excited to be going to Philadelphia
-
1:02
Hischier overjoyed after being taken first overall by Devils
-
1:21
Matthews supports Marner's decision to wear jorts
-
0:36
Trade Verdict: Stepan is a significant addition to the Coyotes
-
0:26
Oshie signs eight-year deal with Caps; Oilers D Russell inks four-year contract
-
1:33
Trade Verdict: Hawks re-acquire known commodity in Saad
-
5:15
Insider Trading: Potential for lots of movement at top of the draft
-
1:17
Panarin, Saad, Stepan, and Hjalmarsson all dealt ahead of NHL Draft