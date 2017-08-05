ATLANTA — Mike Foltzynewicz had a career-high 11 strikeouts, Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Saturday night.

Miami led 1-0 in the sixth when Giancarlo Stanton slugged his 36th homer, most in the majors. One night after homering twice, Stanton crushed Foltynewicz's fastball deep into the seats in the left field , but the Braves took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning on Freeman's RBI single and Nick Markakis' RBI double.

Freeman hit his 20th homer and Brandon Phillips had a two-run single in a five-run seventh.

Foltynewicz (10-6) struck out eight of the first 12 batters he faced. He allowed four hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings and did not issue a walk for the first time in 15 starts.

The Braves have won each of Foltynewicz's last seven home starts. He's 5-0 with a 2.43 ERA over that stretch. His previous career high in strikeouts was 10 .

Dan Straily (7-8) lost his fourth straight start, allowing five hits, two runs, one walk and striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

Stanton added an RBI double in the eighth.

Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino earned a save for the second straight night, relieving Luke Jackson with the bases loaded in the ninth and retiring the two batters he faced.

GONE CARLO

Major League Baseball's Statcast said Stanton's homer would have gone a distance of 446 feet unimpeded with an exit velocity of 110 mph off the bat. He needs two homers to pass his career high of 37 in 2012 and 2014. Stanton is easily within reach of the club record, which Gary Sheffield set with 42 homers in 1996.

STREAKS

The Marlins have dropped two straight after winning nine of 13. They had won four straight series, their best streak since August-September 2015. ... The Braves had gone 0-4-1 in series play since sweeping Arizona after the All-Star break.

FRIED GETS THE CALL

LHP Max Fried said he "was shocked and surprised" that the big league club promoted him from Double-A Mississippi because he's struggled this season with a blister. The 23-year-old, a career starter in the minors, will pitch out of the bullpen. Fried, the No. 7 overall draft pick of 2012, was traded from San Diego to Atlanta in December 2014, four months after having Tommy John surgery.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (9-5, 3.82 ERA) was sharp in last start, allowing one run in eight innings of a 1-0 loss to Washington. In four career starts and three relief appearances against Atlanta, Urena is 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA.

Braves: RHP Lucas Sims (0-1, 4.50) will make his second career start. Sims, one of the organization's top pitching prospects, was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier this week.

