Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver James Hardy was found dead in his native Indiana Thursday.

Hardy's body was found in a river, according to multiple reports.

The Bills released a statement Thursday:

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of James Hardy today. We send our condolences to the Hardy family as they deal with this tragic loss."

Hardy played two seasons for the Bills after the team drafted him in the second round in 2008. He finished his NFL career with 10 receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns.