SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — Theresa Breen defeated Shannon Kleibrink 7-3 on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 at the Home Hardware Road to the Roar Pre-Trials at Credit Union Place.

Breen's Halifax rink, which opened with an 11-6 win over Tracy Fleury, stole a single point in the fourth end and stole two more in the fifth en route to the victory over the 2006 Olympic bronze medallist from Okotoks, Alta.

"It's a great start, we're certainly thrilled with how we're playing so far," said Breen. "We've certainly built upon what we've started this season and we worked hard to be here. It might be a surprise to some, but we're feeling pretty confident about how well we're playing."

In other Draw 4 games, Karla Thompson of Kamloops, B.C., beat Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., 6-5 and Fleury, from Sudbury, Ont., rolled to a 6-1 victory over Shannon Birchard of Winnipeg.

Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., dropped a 7-3 decision to Winnipeg's Briane Meilleur and Julie Tippin of Woodstock, Ont., topped Calgary's Nadine Scotland 7-5.

In the early draw, Jean-Michel Menard of Levis, Que., beat Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher 8-5 and Dayna Deruelle of Brampton, Ont., upset Winnipeg's Pat Simmons 9-5. Edmonton's Charley Thomas edged Winnipeg's William Lyburn 6-5, Jason Gunnlaugson of Winnipeg defeated Saskatoon's Colton Flasch 7-2, and Winnipeg's Darcy Robertson posted a 7-6 win over Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Round-robin play continues through Friday and the crossover playoffs begin Saturday.

There are 14 teams entered in both the men's and women's draws. Four teams — two men's teams and two women's teams — will qualify for the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings next month in Ottawa.

The Roar of the Rings — also known as the Olympic Trials — will determine Canada's representatives at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.