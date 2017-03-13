Nine-time pro-bowler DeMarcus Ware announced on Twitter that he's retiring after 12 seasons in the NFL.

Ware, a free agent, was rumored to have been considering a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent his first nine seasons. His final three were spent with the Denver Broncos, culminating in a Super Bowl win in 2016.

Ware, 34, finishes his career with 138.5 sacks, good for eighth all time. He led the NFL with 20 sacks in 2008 and in 2010 with 15.5. He’s been named a first-team All-Pro four times.

Durability was a theme for Ware throughout his career as well; he only missed 14 games in well over a decade of action. In fact, 11 of those missed games came in the last two years due to ongoing back issues.

Former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller said Ware meant the world to him. "I could sit here all day and write a book, the moments where DeMarcus has impacted in my life,” Miller told ESPN.

Ware joined the Broncos in 2014, the year after Miller was coming off knee surgery and a six-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Miller said his career revival was in large part due to Ware.