After a decade and a half of successful football, Bill Belichick’s influence has spread around the league.

As far back as 2005, when the Patriots lost offensive coordinator Charlie Weis to the NCAA and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel to the Cleveland Browns, teams have been looking to New England for Belichick-trained candidates to fill vacancies both on their coaching staffs and in their front offices.

It’s led to several of Belichick’s former recruits branching out on their own and taking charge of rosters across the NFL.

And the Patriots head coach has virtually crushed them all.

Belichick will face two of his former front office protégés in Super Bowl LI this Sunday, and put his perfect 4-0 record against them on the line.

Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff left his Director of College Scouting position with the Patriots to take the Atlanta job in 2008. Since then the teams have had just two meetings, with New England coming out ahead both times.

Scott Pioli, meanwhile, ran the show in Kansas City from 2009-2012 before signing on with the Falcons as Assistant GM. Pioli’s tenure with the Chiefs was a largely unsuccessful one that included two losses to his former boss.

Belichick has had similar successes against former coordinators that graduated to head coaching positions, sporting a sterling 11-6 record in head-to-head matchups.

The most contentious of those meetings were against Eric Mangini, who burned all bridges leading out of New England before flaming out as head coach with both the New York Jets and Browns. Mangini had a brief stint of success to start his head coaching career – enough for the “Mangenius” moniker – but couldn’t get the best of Belichick, who finished with a 5-3 record against his former protégé, including a win in their only playoff encounter.

And Belichick is undefeated against both former offensive coordinator and current Texans head coach Bill O’Brien (three meetings), as well as Crennel, who had head coaching stints with the Browns and Chiefs (one meeting).

The only two charges who experienced success against the master were Nick Saban, who coached under Belichick during his time in Cleveland and went 2-2 against him in his two years with the Miami Dolphins, and current Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, who won their only head-to-head in his brief head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos.

---

Unsuccessful on their own against Belichick the team builder, Dimitroff and Pioli are hoping two heads are better than one to solve this particular problem. This Sunday’s championship game marks the first time Belichick is taking on his former pupils as a tandem.

As mentioned earlier, Belichick’s protégés haven’t fared particularly well on their own in the world. Until now, none has even sniffed a game as big as the Super Bowl. Maybe the significance of the championship changes things, but it’s not hard to believe Belichick would get up as hard for a random AFC meeting against Crennel and the Browns as he would for a game with his fifth Super Bowl ring on the line.

Both Dimitroff and Pioli left the Patriots on good terms, so Super Bowl LI won’t present as intriguing a matchup as an old Belichick-Mangini meetup (Belichick will save his animosity for Commissioner Goodell), but Super Bowl Sunday presents the perfect opportunity for the students to finally pull one over on the teacher, with the whole school watching.