Matt Frattin, who played five seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, has a signed a one-year contract with the Kontinental Hockey League's Barys, the league confirmed on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old scored 18 goals and 18 assists over 54 games with the AHL's Stockton Heat in 2016-17, the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate. Frattin has 17 goals and 18 assists over 135 career games in the NHL, 91 with the Maple Leafs.

Toronto selected him in the fourth round, 99th overall, of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.