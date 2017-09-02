1h ago
Former Lions LB Bighill cut by Saints
TSN.ca Staff
NFL cuts can have impact on CFL
Saints cut Adam Bighill
The New Orleans Saints have cut linebacker Adam Bighill. Bighill signed with the team after six seasons with the BC Lions.
TSN's Farhan Lalji said Bighill will likely accept a practice roster spot if he's not first claimed by another NFL team.
Derel Walker cut by Buccaneers
Former Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Derel Walker has been cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.
Bazzie, Leone cut by Cardinals
Former BC Lions Alex Bazzie and Richie Leone were cut by the Arizona Cardinals. Bazzie had signed with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this off-season before being cut and joining Leone for training camp with the Cardinals.
Jeff Knox cut by Bucs
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Jeff Knox was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday,
Frank Beltre let go by Jets
Former Calgary Stampeders defensive end/outside linebacker Frank Beltre was released by the New York Jets as the team got down to the 53-man roster limit.
Beltre is a good possibility to join the team's practice roster, according to Lalji.
Lacey cut by Dolphins
Deon Lacey was cut by the Miami Dolphins Saturday.
There is no word yet on whether the former Edmonton Eskimos linebacker will be offered a spot on the team's practice roster, according to Lalji.
Ravens cut Lokombo
The Baltimore Ravens have released linebacker Bo Lokombo, who played three years in the CFL for the Lions.
Boyko dropped by Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers released Canadian offensive lineman Brett Boyko. Boyko is a BC Lions draft pick who spent the past two seasons on NFL practice rosters.
Lalji says he expects the Lions to be calling Boyko very soon.
Roughriders' draft pick Auclair makes Buccaneers' roster
Canadian Antony Auclair has cracked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' opening-day roster. The rookie tight end made the Buccaneer's 53-man roster Saturday as NFL teams made their final cuts. - Canadian Press
Blue Bombers' draft pick Gray cut
The Green Bay Packers have cut offensive lineman Geoff Gray, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Siverstein reports Gray, who was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first round in 2017, is definitely a candidate for the practice roster.
Redblacks' pick Ankou cut by Texans
Fox 26 Houston's Mark Berman reported Ottawa Redblacks' draft pick Eli Ankou was cut by the Houston Texans Saturday.
Ankou was drafted by the Redblacks in the third round this year.