NFL cuts can have impact on CFL

Follow TSN.ca on NFL cutdown day for the latest news and reports on former CFLers and CFL draft picks as they try to secure spots on NFL rosters. Players that are cut Saturday and still eligible to sign with any team's practice roster in the following days.

Saints cut Adam Bighill

The New Orleans Saints have cut linebacker Adam Bighill. Bighill signed with the team after six seasons with the BC Lions.

The #Saints have cut @Bighill44. If he doesn't get claimed he will likely accept a PR spot. Not sure what more he could have done to make it — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 2, 2017

TSN's Farhan Lalji said Bighill will likely accept a practice roster spot if he's not first claimed by another NFL team.

Derel Walker cut by Buccaneers

Former Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Derel Walker has been cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

Bucs are waiving receiver Derel Walker, who put up great numbers in CFL but only played sparingly in preseason. Potential practice squad. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 2, 2017

Bazzie, Leone cut by Cardinals

Former BC Lions Alex Bazzie and Richie Leone were cut by the Arizona Cardinals. Bazzie had signed with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this off-season before being cut and joining Leone for training camp with the Cardinals.

Jeff Knox cut by Bucs

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Jeff Knox was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday,

Former Rider Jeff Knox @JEFFKNOXJR_ released by Tampa Bay. Be interesting to see if he lands on PR or elsewhere. #CFL — Lee Jones (@LeeJonesCTV) September 2, 2017

Frank Beltre let go by Jets

Former Calgary Stampeders defensive end/outside linebacker Frank Beltre was released by the New York Jets as the team got down to the 53-man roster limit.

Beltre is a good possibility to join the team's practice roster, according to Lalji.

Lacey cut by Dolphins

Deon Lacey was cut by the Miami Dolphins Saturday.

#Dolphins release former #Eskimos LB Deon Lacey. No word on practice roster possibility. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 2, 2017

There is no word yet on whether the former Edmonton Eskimos linebacker will be offered a spot on the team's practice roster, according to Lalji.

Ravens cut Lokombo

The Baltimore Ravens have released linebacker Bo Lokombo, who played three years in the CFL for the Lions.

Boyko dropped by Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers released Canadian offensive lineman Brett Boyko. Boyko is a BC Lions draft pick who spent the past two seasons on NFL practice rosters.

#Chargers waive OL Brett Boyko. He had a good camp showing after other OL got inj. I'd expect #BCLions to be calling very soon. — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 2, 2017

Lalji says he expects the Lions to be calling Boyko very soon.

Roughriders' draft pick Auclair makes Buccaneers' roster

Canadian Antony Auclair has cracked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' opening-day roster. The rookie tight end made the Buccaneer's 53-man roster Saturday as NFL teams made their final cuts. - Canadian Press

Blue Bombers' draft pick Gray cut

The Green Bay Packers have cut offensive lineman Geoff Gray, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

#Packers have released OG Geoff Gray. Definitely a candidate for the practice squad. Big guy with some athletic ability. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 2, 2017

Siverstein reports Gray, who was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first round in 2017, is definitely a candidate for the practice roster.

Redblacks' pick Ankou cut by Texans

Fox 26 Houston's Mark Berman reported Ottawa Redblacks' draft pick Eli Ankou was cut by the Houston Texans Saturday.

#Texans cut NT Eli Ankou & RB Dare Ogunbowale — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 2, 2017

Ankou was drafted by the Redblacks in the third round this year.