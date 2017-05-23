DEKALB, Ill. — Former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart was stopped by an Illinois state trooper over the weekend, but not for speeding.

Police spokesman Jason Bradley says Stewart was pulled over Friday for improper lane usage and issued a warning on Interstate 88 in DeKalb, roughly 65 miles from Chicago.

The trooper posted a photo with Stewart on Twitter, which was later taken down. Police are reviewing it to see if the trooper will face discipline for social media use during a traffic stop.

The three-time NASCAR champion celebrated his 46th birthday Saturday, though he and some others were briefly stuck in a hotel elevator in Madison, Wisconsin. Stewart tweeted that he was trapped for 20 minutes before a rescue by fire officials.

___

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org