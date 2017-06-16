The North American League Championship Series players association has tabbed former NBPA assistant general counsel Hal Biagas to lead the charge.

After announcing a move to a franchise model on June 1, Riot Games also announced a players association coming to the top League of Legends competition in the region. Not only is Riot footing the bill for the association, but they also put forward three potential leaders.

The players were treated to presentations by the candidates at the NA LCS players summit last week and voted Biagas into the position.

"I was contacted by some of the people at Riot, who I guess had heard of me through mutual relationships," Biagas said. "And they asked if it'd be something I'd be interested in. I definitely was.

"I had the opportunity to present to the players last week, and thought it went really well. They asked a lot of really good questions about what this would all mean for them. And here I am. I guess I answered [the questions] pretty well."

Biagas, who spent almost 13 years with the NBPA, is excited to get rolling with the new venture and plans to meet with the NA LCS players again very soon.

"I think there will be some new and different challenges -with any new venture there's always some unanticipated challenges that you have to address,” he said. “But I don't think it's anything that myself and the players won't be prepared for and be able to surmount fairly easily."