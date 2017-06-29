Two-time Stanley Cup champion Dave Semenko passed away on Thursday at the age of 59 after a battle with cancer.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Oilers legend Dave Semenko after a short, but courageous battle with cancer," the Edmonton Oilers said in a statement. "Dave will be remembered as a fierce competitor, loyal teammate, fan favourite and dear friend to so many. His legendary toughness on the ice is surpassed only by his kindness and caring for others, and his equally legendary wit and sense of humour.

"Our hearts go out to Dave's family and many friends. Once an Oiler, Always an Oiler."

Semenko won back-to-back Stanley Cups as a member of the Oilers in 1984 and 1985. He began his career with the Oilers in the WHA in 1977 and was with the franchise until 1986.

He was then traded to the Hartford Whalers where he spent one season before playing his final year with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He posted 65 goals and 153 points and 1,175 penalty minutes in 575 career games.