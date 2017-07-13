EDMONTON — Veteran defenceman Andrew Ference, who won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011, has announced his retirement from professional hockey after 16 NHL seasons.

Ference, 38, spent the past four seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, where he served as captain from 2013-2015.

The five-foot-11, 184-pound blueliner appeared in 907 NHL games over his career, accumulating 225 points (43 goals, 182 assists) and 753 penalty minutes with Pittsburgh, Calgary, Boston and Edmonton.

The Sherwood Park, Alta., native also played in 120 playoff games, posting 38 points (eight goals, 30 assists) and 122 penalty minutes.

Ference was selected by the Penguins in the eighth round, 208th overall, at the 1997 NHL draft.

"As I graduate from my time of playing in the NHL, I realize I have the problem of being unable to properly thank the hundreds of people who have helped me achieve my goal of playing in the best league in the world," Ference said in a statement released by the Oilers. "No one gets here on their own, especially average sized guys with average skills. If you think you deserve a thank you from me, you probably do…Thanks!"

Ference also represented Canada at the 1999 world junior hockey championship.