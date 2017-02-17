Former NFL running back Zac Stacy announced that he has retired from playing football after three seasons in the pros, a career cut short by a broken ankle in 2015.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday that he titled "Thank You Football," Stacy says playing football was "a life changer" for him and thanked those who supported him throughout his playing career.

The speedy and versatile Stacy was a fifth-round draft pick by the Rams out of Vanderbilt in 2013. After two seasons with the Rams, he was acquired by the Jets in 2015.

Stacy played in just eight games for New York and saw his 2015 season — and ultimately, his career — end when he injured his ankle while returning a kickoff against Buffalo. He spent the rest of the season on injured reserve and was released last July after failing his physical.

Stacy, who did not play in the NFL last season, finishes with 1,355 yards rushing and nine TDs, along with 53 catches for 358 yards and a score. His best season came as a rookie in 2013, when he ran for 973 yards and seven TDs.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL