Tracy McGrady has been enshrined in basketball immortality.

McGrady, who last played in the NBA during the 2011-12 season, and 10 other basketball greats were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Selected ninth overall in the 1997 draft by the Toronto Raptors, McGrady spent the first three seasons of his career in Toronto. During his 15-year career, the Florida native went on to become a seven-time NBA All Star and two-time league scoring champion.

Other than Toronto, McGrady also played for the Rockets, Magic, Pistons, Hawks and Knicks. For his career, McGrady averaged 19.6 points per game and 5.6 rebounds.