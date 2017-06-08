TORONTO — Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre says he still wants to challenge England's Michael Bisping for his middleweight title.

The Montreal MMA star's comeback has run afoul of UFC president Dana White because he says he is not ready to fight until the end of the year.

White has said that's too long.

St-Pierre says the delay is due to an eye injury, which prevents him from returning to action until November.

Now 36, St-Pierre hasn't fought in 1,300 days since stepping away from the sport in November 2013. But he says he's in better shape and hungrier than ever.