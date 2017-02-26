NASHVILLE — Filip Forsberg scored for the fourth straight game, Viktor Arvidsson got the go-ahead goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Sunday night.

Ryan Ellis, Vernon Fiddler and Colin Wilson also scored for Nashville, winners of three straight. James Neal had three assists.

Connor McDavid, Milan Lucic, Mark Letestu and Jordan Eberle scored for Edmonton, which has lost three of four.

Pekka Rinne made 28 saves for Nashville, extending his winning streak against the Oilers to nine games.

On the winner, Neal had the puck in the low slot and slipped a blind backhand pass to Arvidsson on the left side. Arvidsson tapped in his 21st of the season 1:19 into the third on a power play.

Edmonton challenged the play, thinking Arvidsson was offside. Officials reviewed it for over seven minutes before confirming the goal.

Cam Talbot allowed five goals on 28 shots for Edmonton.

Ellis scored the first goal at 4:55 of the opening period. After Edmonton was whistled for a too many men on the ice, P.K. Subban sent a pass from the right point to Ellis above the left faceoff circle, where he sent a one-timer by Talbot. The goal was the tenth of the season for Ellis, matching a career high.

McDavid evened the game 28 seconds later. Edmonton's captain picked up the puck in the neutral zone and drove down the right side, flying by defenceman Roman Josi and beating Ellis as he cut to the middle. He beat Rinne with a wrist shot to the far side.

Forsberg made it 2-1 at 14:34 of the first on a power play. Neal had the puck low on the right side by the goal line and sent a spinning backhand pass to Forsberg in the left circle, where he beat Talbot with a one-timer. Forsberg has eight goals and three assists in his last five games, including consecutive hat tricks against Colorado and Calgary.

Fiddler scored at 7:29 of the second on a wrist shot from the right side. It was his first goal since being traded to Nashville on Feb. 4.

A wild five-minute stretch late in the second period including four goals, three by Edmonton.

Lucic scored on the power play at 14:12 on a redirect of a shot by McDavid.

Wilson then scored at 15:21 with a backhand from the low slot. The goal was initially waived off by referee Tim Peel and play was allowed to continue. Nashville's Craig Smith was whistled for a tripping penalty and play was stopped, and at that stoppage, the goal was confirmed on replay.

The penalty also stood, as per NHL rules, and Letestu scored on the ensuing power play. Eberle closed out the period's scoring with an even-strength marker at 19:00.

NOTES: Subban and Josi each had two assists. ... Nashville C Ryan Johansen extended his assist streak to four games. In those four games, he has seven assists. ... The Predators have defeated the Oilers in all three matchups this season. ... Edmonton D Darnell Nurse returned to the lineup after missing 37 games with an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Predators: At Buffalo on Tuesday night