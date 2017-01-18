The first four teams have been confirmed for the Intel Extreme Masters World Championship, ESL announced on Tuesday.

Europe's H2k-Gaming and Unicorns of Love, North America's Cloud9 and Russia's (CIS) M19, formerly Albus NoX Luna, are slated for IEM Katowice in March.

The event in Poland brings together eight of the best in League of Legends teams across the globe with many invites based on performances at the 2016 World Championship. Also, winners at other IEM events - Oakland and Gyeonggi - are welcomed as well. Unicorns of Love emerged victorious at IEM Oakland and worlds finalists Samsung Galaxy captured the IEM Gyeonggi title.

World quarter-finalsts SK Telecom T1 and EDward Gaming have also been invited but have yet to confirm their attendance.

The rest of the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.