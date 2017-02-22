Rick Fox is a three-time NBA champion with one of the most decorated sports franchises of all time - the Los Angeles Lakers. He remembers playing in some of the biggest games of his career in some of the most legendary stadiums. He likens those moments to the first time he experienced a live esports event.

Attending the 2015 North American League of Legends championship with his son, Fox says he was taken aback by the ferocity of the fans and the passion that exuded from the crowd at Madison Square Garden. It was the catalyst for his investment into esports organization Echo Fox.

In an article written for The Players' Tribune, Fox discusses his introduction to the world of competitive gaming and the effect it has had on him since.

