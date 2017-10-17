France kicks off World Cup prep against Wales

PARIS — France will begin its World Cup warm-up program with a home friendly against Wales next month.

The European Championship runners-up will face Euro 2016 semifinalist Wales at Stade de France on Nov. 10 before travelling to play Germany in Cologne four days later.

France qualified for next year's World Cup in first place in Group A.

Wales was third in Group D behind second-place Ireland and failed to reach the playoffs.