MIAMI — Maikel Franco had three hits, including a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning, to help lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

National League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton hit his 29th for the Marlins, who have lost four of five.

Franco's homer to left field off Dustin McGowan (5-1) was his 14th of the season and it broke a 2-all tie.

Nick Williams added a two-run homer in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Cameron Perkins drove in two runs for the Phillies and Pat Neshek (3-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the victory.

Hector Neris pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 12 opportunities.