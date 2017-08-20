BERLIN — Kevin-Prince Boateng made his debut for Eintracht Frankfurt but was unable to inspire the team to victory on his Bundesliga return in a 0-0 draw at Freiburg on Sunday.

Boateng came on in the second half. Frankfurt signed the former Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke midfielder on Friday after he left Spanish side Las Palmas by mutual consent.

Frankfurt dominated the first half with 10 attempts on goal compared to the home side's one. Tim Kleindienst thought he'd scored for Freiburg but the goal was ruled out after video analysis showed Florian Niederlechner - who provided the assist - was offside.

Freiburg improved and Nils Petersen might have won it, only for his late effort to be deflected wide.

Borussia Moenchengladbach hosted Cologne in the Rhine derby later Sunday.