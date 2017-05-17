CLEVELAND — Free agent defensive back Jason McCourty has signed a two-year contract with the Cleveland Browns.

McCourty played the past eight seasons in Tennessee, starting 90 games for the Titans. The 5-foot-11 McCourty fills a major need for the Browns, who are thin in their secondary. He gives the team experience and depth.

McCourty was impressed with the Browns during his visit and said he likes "what is brewing within this organization in Cleveland." McCourty also said he's looking forward to playing again for new Browns defensive co-ordinator Gregg Williams, who was one of his coaches in Tennessee.

"I know how crazy he is," McCourty said.

After being named a starting cornerback in 2011, McCourty led Tennessee during the past six seasons with 11 interceptions. Last season, he started 14 games and led the Titans defensive backs with 64 tackles.

The Browns also announced Wednesday that they signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to his four-year rookie contract.

Gonzalez was drafted in the seventh round by Cleveland, which will give him a chance to win the starting job over Cody Parkey in training camp. At Arizona State, Gonzalez last season won the Lou Groza Award, given yearly to the nation's top kicker.

Gonzalez made 23 of 25 field goals, including a 59-yarder, for the Sun Devils in 2016. He is the FBS all-time career leader in field goals made (96) and points by a kicker (494).

Gonzalez is the fourth draft pick signed by the Browns. The team previously reached agreements with Houston cornerback Howard Wilson (fourth round), Florida State offensive tackle Rod Johnson (fifth) and North Carolina State running back Matthew Dayes (seventh).

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL