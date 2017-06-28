– TSN is Canada’s most-trusted source for hockey news and analysis, delivering more than six consecutive hours of live FREE AGENT FRENZY coverage beginning Canada Day (Saturday, July 1) at 11 a.m. ET on TSN –

– James Duthie anchors TSN’s acclaimed panel of Hockey Insiders, analysts, and reporters breaking down each signing –

– TSN complements FREE AGENT FRENZY with comprehensive coverage across TSN Radio, TSN Digital, BarDown.com, and the network’s slate of social media platforms –

TSN is Canada’s #1 destination for free agency coverage as the network delivers its signature annual FREE AGENT FRENZY special, breaking down the key signings and acquisitions that kick off the NHL free agency period. TSN’s 11th edition of FREE AGENT FRENZY, anchored by more than six consecutive hours of live coverage, begins Canada Day (Saturday, July 1) at 11 a.m. ET on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4.

TSN.ca primes fans for the action, breaking down the Top 50 unrestricted free agents ahead of the opening of the signing window. The network complements FREE AGENT FRENZY with extensive coverage on SPORTSCENTRE and across TSN’s digital platforms.

TSN Digital also features a live free agent tracker recording all signings throughout the day, and provides fans with a complete list of restricted and unrestricted free agents organized by team, as well as video analysis and player interviews, and instant signing alerts via the TSN GO app. Additionally, TSN’s Scott Cullen breaks down each signing in the Numbers Game column. Fans can also stay up-to-date all summer long with news on the latest free agent signings and trades at TSN.ca.

FREE AGENT FRENZY made its debut in 2006 and has become a Canada Day tradition for hockey fans across the country. TSN subscribers can access live streaming and on-demand viewing of FREE AGENT FRENZY via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO mobile app.

Broadcast Team

Host James Duthie leads TSN’s FREE AGENT FRENZY team of Hockey Insiders, analysts, and reporters – providing breaking news and instant analysis of the day’s events, along with live interviews with players, coaches, and GMs.

TSN’s FREE AGENT FRENZY broadcast team includes:

Host: James Duthie

Free Agent Breaker Panel: Bob McKenzie, Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun, and panel host Gord Miller

Instant Analysis Panel: Ray Ferraro, Jeff O’Neill, Pierre McGuire, and Martin Biron

Free Agent Panel: Gino Reda, Dave Poulin, Jamie McLennan, and Aaron Ward

TSN The Reporters Panel: Dave Hodge with Michael Farber, Steve Simmons, and Bruce Arthur

On the Market List: Craig Button

Senior Hockey Reporter: Frank Seravalli