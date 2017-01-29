BERLIN — Freiburg held on for a 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin that denied the visiting side the chance to go third in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Hertha displayed no urgency to attack, leading to jeers from home fans as the ball made its way between goalkeeper Rune Jarstein and his defenders.

Hertha's Per Skejlbred fired wide in the game's first shot at goal in the 37th, two minutes before Janik Haberer broke the deadlock at the other end for Freiburg.

Hertha improved after the break — Vladimir Darida at least forced a save from Alexander Schwolow — but Freiburg substitute Nils Petersen appeared to end any hope of a comeback when he scored with three minutes remaining.

Hertha substitute Julian Schieber scored a minute later, however, to set up an exciting finale.

It was the fourth defeat in five games for Pal Dardai's side.

Borussia Dortmund has the chance to go third later Sunday with coach Thomas Tuchel returning to former side Mainz.