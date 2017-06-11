ATZENBRUGG, Austria — Dylan Frittelli shot a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday to win the Lyoness Open for his first European Tour title.

Frittelli, a Challenge Tour graduate from South Africa who turned pro in 2012, finished 12-under for the event, defeating Finland's Mikko Korhonen, England's David Horsey and countryman Jbe Kruger by one stroke.

His first of two Challenge Tour victories was also earned in Austria as he won the Kaernten Golf Open in June 2013.

Frittelli's victory on Sunday happened six weeks after he surrendered a four-stroke lead and lost in a playoff to France's Alexander Levy. He also lost in a playoff at the Australian PGA Championship in 2015.

Grouped with Chile's Felipe Aguilar, the overnight leader, Frittelli picked up three shots on the first four holes. He finished with six holes and just one bogey when he carded a 4 on the par-3 14th hole.

Aguilar, who held a two-stroke lead through the first three rounds, hit a 3-over 75 and was among five players tied for 10th — a group that also included last year's winner, China's Wu Ashun.