TORONTO — Byron Froese scored twice and added an assist as the Toronto Marlies survived a late comeback attempt to beat the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Kerby Rychel's third-period power-play goal stood as the winner for the Marlies (21-21-3), who saw a 3-0 lead dwindle in the final seven minutes. Rychel also assisted on Froese's first goal of the game.

Tanner Richard, on a power play, and Adam Comrie scored less than two minutes apart in the third period to pull Syracuse (23-14-9) to within a goal.

Toronto's Garret Sparks made 25 saves for the win. Adam Wilcox turned aside 25 shots in the losing effort.