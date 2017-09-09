The BC Lions expect quarterback Travis Lulay to be out for the remainder of the Canadian Football League season, yet the extent of the injury to his right knee is not yet known.

The 33-year-old pivot was helped off the field during the Lions' 41-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes after incurring what is believed to be a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but the damage could be even more severe, reports TSN's Farhan Lalji.

#BCLions believe ACL tear for Lulay with possible MCL & cartilage damage. Waiting for MRI to confirm. Season ending surgery expected. #CFL — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 9, 2017

The Lions believe that there could be additional medial collateral ligament and cartilage damage to the knee. An MRI on Lulay's knee has been tabled.

Making his first start since a Week 7 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Lulay went down on the first series of the game after a hit from John Bowman, but Lalji reports that the team believes the injury might have occurred before contact.

A native of Aumsville, Oregon, this is Lulay's ninth CFL campaign.

While Jonathon Jennings will start in Lulay's absence, the team also has quarterback Alex Ross on the roster.

The 6-5 Lions sit fourth in the West Division. They are next in action on Saturday, September 16 when they visit the Calgary Stampeders.