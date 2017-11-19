Fultz out 2 to 3 more weeks for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will miss another two to three weeks as he recovers from soreness in his right shoulder.

The Sixers said Fultz's return to action will be determined by how the shoulder responds to progressive basketball training and practices in the interim.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft will continue with physiotherapy as he returns from his soreness and scapular muscle imbalance.

Fultz has played only four games this season. He is shooting 33 per cent, 50 per cent from the free-throw line and has not attempted a 3-point shot all season, all as a reserve.

