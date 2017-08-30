Each week, TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell takes a look at how the consensus top 10 prospects in the Blue Jays’ minor-league system have fared over the past seven days. With Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, MLB Pipeline and FanGraphs all releasing mid-season rankings recently, we’ve shuffled up the list to reflect the changes for the second half of the season.

Note: Recent 2017 draftees are not included.

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 18 (3/16/1999)

Mid-season top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (2); MLB Pipeline (6); FanGraphs (7); Baseball Prospectus (13)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .316/.409/.480 with 7 HR, 45 RBI, 6 SB in 269 AB at Low-A; .333/.450/.490 with 5 HR, 28 RBI, 2 SB in 153 AB at High-A

The Dunedin Blue Jays had a couple of games rained out this week, leaving Guerrero Jr. with a little bit less time to do damage. But damage Vladito did, piling up six hits in 18 plate appearances, including a 3-for-4 game Saturday that saw him hit his 12th homer of the year and drive in five runs. Dunedin is one of the few affiliates heading to the playoffs in September — Triple-A Buffalo, Double-A New Hampshire and Low-A Lansing all missed — so he’ll have some more time to impress.

2. SS Bo Bichette

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 19 (3/5/1998)

Mid-season top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (29); MLB Pipeline (30); Baseball America (44); FanGraphs (44)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .384/.448/.623 with 10 HR, 51 RBI, 12 SB in 284 AB at Low-A; .340/.400/.456 with 3 HR, 21 RBI, 10 SB in 147 AB at High-A

After sitting out for nine days with a rolled ankle, Bichette returned to the lineup last Wednesday and continued to do what he’s done all season long: Hit. Bichette quickly showed he was over the injury that happened on a play at first base by slashing .375/.421/.625 with a homer and four RBI in four games.

3. OF Anthony Alford

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 23 (7/20/1994)

Mid-season top 100 prospect rankings: FanGraphs (33); Baseball America (38); MLB Pipeline (49)

Projected MLB ETA: Arrived May 19

Season stats: .125/.125/.250 in 8 MLB AB; .143/.182/.143 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB in 21 AB at High-A; .311/.406/.432 with 5 HR, 24 RBI, 18 SB in 241 AB at Double-A

After a torrid start to the month of August, Alford has cooled off a little bit, slashing just .233/.324/.267 over the past week. Alford is still rocking an on-base percentage of .392 this month, and the Blue Jays will have to decide shortly whether to call him up in September when rosters expand. Depending what GM Ross Atkins is able to do this winter to improve an ugly outfield situation, Alford could head to spring training for the first time in his career with a legit opportunity to stick with the big club.

4. 2B/SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 23 (10/19/1993)

Mid-season top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (90)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .197/.217/.258 with 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 SB in 66 AB at High-A; .243/.286/.365 with 3 HR, 26 RBI, 2 SB in 148 AB at Double-A

Gurriel was in the news this week because the Blue Jays are sending him to the Arizona Fall League for some extra at-bats. His week shows that he needs them, too, as the 23-year-old middle infielder slashed .222/.241/.259 in 29 plate appearances. Defensively, Gurriel will continue to be developed as a middle infielder in the AFL, and he spent four games at second base and two games at shortstop over the past week in New Hampshire.

5. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 22 (8/30/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (1); Baseball America (3); MLB Pipeline (2); FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 9-11, 5.08 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 113 Ks, 52 BB in 127.2 innings

Reid-Foley posted a pair of tolerable yet unspectacular starts over the past week, holding the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) to three earned runs over seven innings last Thursday, before limiting the Reading Fightin’ Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) to three runs over six innings in a win. In the month of August, however, Reid-Foley has pitched to a 6.48 ERA in six starts, allowing seven homers and 46 hits in just 33.1 innings.

6. SS Richard Urena

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (2/26/1996)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (6); Baseball America (5); MLB Pipeline (4); FanGraphs (4)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .248/.288/.362 with 5 HR, 58 RBI, 0 SB in 500 AB

Urena’s season has sort of mirrored the Blue Jays at the major-league level — consistently below average. It’s not all negative, though, as Urena does have 44 extra-base hits — 36 doubles, three triples and five homers — and you have to consider that he’s very young for the Double-A level. If you need evidence of that, you can point to the fact only 17 of his 541 plate appearances this season have come against pitchers younger than him.

7. RHP Conner Greene

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 22 (4/4/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (4); Baseball America (4); MLB Pipeline (6); FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 5-10, 5.36 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 88 Ks, 78 BB in 126 innings

Greene pitched into the seventh inning for the first time since July 6 during his Friday start against the Yard Goats, but still gave up four earned runs and took the loss. Unless there are same major adjustments coming, it’s looking more and more like Greene’s ultimate home will be in the bullpen, and that may not be a bad thing. It could speed up his arrival date and there’s no doubt his 100-m.p.h. heat would be a weapon if he can come close to harnessing it in shorter spurts.

8. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo Bisons

Age: 22 (3/16/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (8); Baseball America (6); MLB Pipeline (5); FanGraphs (8)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .222/.294/.335 with 6 HR, 55 RBI, 6 SB in 427 AB

As with Urena, Tellez is young for his level, but there’s no getting around the fact that 2017 has been a massive disappointment for the big first baseman. One year after slugging 23 homers with a .233 isolated power figure at Double-A, Tellez hasn’t been able to crack the Triple-A power code this year, falling to just six home runs and a .112 ISO that would even make a light hitting middle infielder blush. He’s also slashed just .148/.235/.213 against lefties.

9. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 22 (8/1/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (7); Baseball America (7); MLB Pipeline (7); FanGraphs (6)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 43 Ks, 16 BB in 54.2 innings at High-A; 0-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 5 Ks, 2 BB in 7 innings at rookie level GCL Blue Jays

Thanks to a back injury ruining most of his summer, the 2016 first-round pick is going to the Arizona Fall League to build up some more innings heading into the 2018 campaign. Zeuch missed all of June and July with the injury, returning to the Dunedin mound Aug. 12, only to aggravate the problem and have to ramp back up in the Gulf Coast League with a three-inning stint Monday.

10. C/1B Max Pentecost

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 24 (3/10/1993)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (9); MLB Pipeline (12); FanGraphs (15)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .276/.332/.434 with 9 HR, 54 RBI, 0 SB in 286 AB

Similar to Zeuch, a back injury felled Pentecost earlier in the season, and now he’s been on the seven-day DL since Aug. 7 with an undisclosed injury. The Blue Jays aren’t worried about it, though, and they’ve already decided to send the 24-year-old to the Arizona Fall League for some more reps. The organization has been pleasantly surprised with his work behind the plate this season, but the jury is still out on whether he can hold up physically as a catcher.