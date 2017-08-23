Each week, TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell takes a look at how the consensus Top 10 prospects in the Toronto Blue Jays' minor-league system have fared over the past seven days.

With Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus and MLB Pipeline all releasing mid-season rankings recently, we've shuffled up the list to reflect the changes for the second half of the season.

Note: Recent 2017 draftees are not included.

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 18 (3/16/1999)

Mid-season top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (2); MLB Pipeline (6); FanGraphs (7); Baseball Prospectus (13)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .316/.409/.480 with 7 HR, 45 RBI, 6 SB in 269 AB at Low-A; .328/.451/.481 with 4 HR, 22 RBI, 2 SB in 131 AB at High-A

Yes, that estimated time of arrival date you see above says 2020. But Guerrero is making that look like a conservative estimate with each passing game. A 2020 arrival would likely mean a 2018 split between a start at High-A and a promotion to Double-A, followed by a 2019 campaign in the upper minors at Double-A and Triple-A. Guerrero is doing his best to tear up that development template and push for a 2019 arrival at the age of 20. He's slugged 11 home runs in his first full minor-league season, but three of them came over the past week as he slashed a gaudy .429/.538/.905 to leave his overall season OPS across two levels at .903.

2. SS Bo Bichette

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 19 (3/5/1998)

Mid-season top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (29); MLB Pipeline (30); Baseball America (44); FanGraphs (44)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .384/.448/.623 with 10 HR, 51 RBI, 12 SB in 284 AB at Low-A; .344/.399/.448 with 2 HR, 16 RBI, 8 SB in 125 AB at High-A

Bichette has been on ice since rolling his right ankle on a play at first base on Aug. 13. The Blue Jays have been cautious with their rising shortstop prospect, but he should be back in Dunedin's lineup soon. The injury doesn’t take any of the lustre off Bichette's sensational season, one that has seen him put up an overall slash line of .372/.433/.570 for a 1.003 OPS. Like Guerrero, there are questions if his major league home will be on the left side of the infield. But a bat-first second baseman is a fine fallback.

3. OF Anthony Alford

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 23 (7/20/1994)

Mid-season top 100 prospect rankings: FanGraphs (33); Baseball America (38); MLB Pipeline (49)

Projected MLB ETA: Arrived May 19

Season stats: .125/.125/.250 in 8 MLB AB; .143/.182/.143 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB in 21 AB at High-A; .322/.418/.455 with 5 HR, 21 RBI, 14 SB in 211 AB at Double-A

There's no doubt Alford's breakout season has been flying under the radar due to both the struggles of the big club and the fact that Vladdy Jr. and Bo have been stealing most of the prospect shine. But the toolsy Alford is building off a solid 2016 season and starting to make good on all of that two-sport upside the Blue Jays saw when they selected him in the third round of the 2012 draft. Not only did Alford slash .421/.556/.684 over the past week, he's also riding a 13-game hitting streak heading into play Wednesday and has hits in 15 of 17 August games. It’s also noteworthy that Alford has been rotating through all three outfield spots for most of the season. He could be an outfield solution in Toronto sooner rather than later.

4. 2B/SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 23 (10/19/1993)

Mid-season top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (90)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .197/.217/.258 with 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 SB in 66 AB at High-A; .248/.295/.388 with 3 HR, 22 RBI, 2 SB in 121 AB at Double-A

Gurriel Jr. has been alternating between hot and cold for the past few weeks, but this particular week was a hot one. The right-handed hitter hasn’t overwhelmed anyone this season and will turn 24 in October, but Gurriel slashed .316/.435/.526 over the past week, hitting his third Double-A homer and driving in seven runs. Four of his starts came at second base and two were at shortstop.

5. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (8/30/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (1); Baseball America (3); MLB Pipeline (2); FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 8-11, 5.18 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 100 Ks, 48 BB in 114.2 innings

It couldn’t get any worse than his previous turn when he gave up seven earned runs in just two innings, but Saturday’s outing against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) wasn’t much better. Reid-Foley pitched into the sixth inning, but allowed six earned runs on a season high 11 hits and a trio of walks. Even though the overall season line is ugly, we need to remind ourselves it’s a soon-to-be 22-year-old who’s already in Double-A.

6. SS Richard Urena

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (2/26/1996)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (6); Baseball America (5); MLB Pipeline (4); FanGraphs (4)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .244/.285/.362 with 5 HR, 55 RBI, 0 SB in 467 AB

It was another middling week in a middling season for Urena, but like Reid-Foley, this is a player who’s very young for the Double-A level. While the numbers aren’t going to wow anyone, one bright spot is the 34 doubles - 42 extra-base hits overall - Urena has produced this season with his solid line-drive stroke.

7. RHP Conner Greene

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 22 (4/4/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (4); Baseball America (4); MLB Pipeline (6); FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 5-9, 5.35 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 85 Ks, 76 BB in 119.1 innings

Greene showed some resilience over the past few days, bouncing back from a horrific 10-run blowup to spin five innings of one-run ball in Saturday’s double-header against the Curve. Holding an unsightly WHIP this year, the walk category is always the one to watch with Greene, and he issued just two free passes in his 23rd start of the season. Greene has walked multiple batters in every start but three this year.

8. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo Bisons

Age: 22 (3/16/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (8); Baseball America (6); MLB Pipeline (5); FanGraphs (8)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .221/.288/.333 with 6 HR, 54 RBI, 5 SB in 411 AB

After reeling off a 12-game hitting streak to begin the month, Tellez produced five hits in his next 13 at-bats before suffering through a 0-for-12 stretch that ended with a two-hit night Tuesday in Pawtucket (Boston Red Sox). It’s been a concerning season all around for Tellez’s prospect stock, but the disappearing power is the most interesting aspect. As a 6-foot-4, 220-pound first baseman, a .333 slugging percentage isn’t going to excite many.

9. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 22 (8/1/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (7); Baseball America (7); MLB Pipeline (7); FanGraphs (6)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 43 Ks, 16 BB in 54.2 innings at High-A

Sitting on the disabled list for the second time this season (the first problem was a back injury, while the latest is an undisclosed issue) - Zeuch didn't make much progress in what was supposed to be his first full season of development. A command and control groundball artist, Zeuch could be a candidate for fall baseball if he's ready to go health-wise.

10. C/1B Max Pentecost

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 24 (3/10/1993)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (9); MLB Pipeline (12); FanGraphs (15)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .276/.332/.434 with 9 HR, 54 RBI, 0 SB in 286 AB

Another player who’s dealing with his second disabled list stint of the season, Pentecost’s year has been up and down. The reports of his work behind the plate — he’s spent 19 games at catcher, 22 at first base, and 30 as the designated hitter — have been positive, but no one is really sure if he can hold up physically to the gruelling position. If he can’t, the 123 Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) Pentecost has posted with the bat isn’t as exciting.