Each week, TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell takes a look at how top prospects in the Blue Jays’ minor-league system have fared over the past seven days.

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Affiliate: Low-A Lansing Lugnuts

Age: 18 (3/16/1999)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (3); Baseball America (1); MLB (1); FanGraphs (1)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .346/.445/.537 with 4 HR, 26 RBI, 3 SB in 136 AB

Since arriving in the pro ranks, young Vladdy has not stopped hitting. He slashed a gaudy .545/.600/.773 in six games over the past week in the Midwest League, and is now considered among the top 15 or 20 prospects in all of baseball.

2. OF Anthony Alford

Affiliate: MLB Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 22 (7/20/1994)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (2); Baseball America (2); MLB (3); FanGraphs (2)

Projected MLB ETA: Arrived May 19

Season stats: .325/.411/.455 with 3 HR, 11 RBI, 9 SB in 123 AB at Double-A; .125/.125/.250 in 8 MLB AB

Somewhat surprisingly, Alford got the call to the bigs last Friday to help reinforce an injury-riddled outfield, which he then became a part of. Alford ripped a double off the wall Tuesday in Milwaukee for his first career hit, but was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with a broken hamate bone in his left wrist that will sideline him for multiple weeks as he accrues MLB service time.

Anthony Alford

3. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (8/30/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (1); Baseball America (3); MLB (2); FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 2-3, 5.81 ERA, 1.77 WHIP in 31 innings

It’s been an up-and-down season for this 2014 second-round pick, but he went a season-high six innings on Sunday, giving up four earned runs and walking four.

4. SS Richard Urena

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (2/26/1996)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (6); Baseball America (5); MLB (4); FanGraphs (4)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .216/.270/.309 with 2 HR, 17 RBI, 0 SB in 162 AB

The young switch-hitter suffered through an ugly April, but he’s picked it up this month, slashing .267/.281/.433 over the past week, including cracking his second homer of the year Sunday.

5. RHP Conner Greene

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 22 (4/4/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (4); Baseball America (4); MLB (6); FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 1-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.30 WHIP in 52.1 innings

He hasn’t been overpowering with just 34 strikeouts this season, but Greene has gone at least five innings in eight straight starts. He gave up four earned runs over six frames last time out.

6. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo Bisons

Age: 22 (3/16/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (8); Baseball America (6); MLB (5); FanGraphs (8)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .209/.314/.351 with 4 HR, 16 RBI, 1 SB in 134 AB

The lumbering lefty has struggled in his first taste of Triple-A, but Tellez has produced a pair of two-hit games over the past week. He struggled early last year in Double-A, too, before figuring things out.

The Keg Must See: Jays prospect Tellez makes beauty catch while falling over wall Watch as Blue Jays prospect Rowdy Tellez tracks down a ball in foul territory, and makes a beautiful catch while falling over the wall.

7. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 21 (8/1/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (7); Baseball America (7); MLB (7); FanGraphs (6)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP in 47 innings

Last year’s first-rounder (21st overall) went seven innings to beat the Charlotte Stone Crabs last week, and followed that up by giving up four earned runs in a loss to Fort Myers on Monday. Zeuch allowed 20 hits over those 12 innings.

8. SS Bo Bichette

Affiliate: Low-A Lansing Lugnuts

Age: 19 (3/5/1998)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (10); Baseball America (8); MLB (9); FanGraphs (10)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .371/.448/.580 with 3 HR, 25 RBI, 5 SB in 143 AB

Bichette continued mirroring Lugnuts teammate Guerrero by beating the tar out of the baseball with 11 hits in 27 at-bats over the past week. His stock continues to rise.

9. C/1B Max Pentecost

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 24 (3/10/1993)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (9); MLB (12); FanGraphs (15)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .294/.351/.515 with 8 HR, 35 RBI, 0 SB in 136 AB

It’s been a solid week for Maxwell Glen Pentecost, as he posted a .444 on-base percentage, thanks to six hits and six free passes in 27 plate appearances. More importantly, he played one game at first base and one behind the dish, alongside four DH assignments.

10. SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 23 (10/19/1993)

Preseason prospect rankings: FanGraphs (7)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2017

Season stats: .500/.500/1.000 in 2 AB

After doubling in his first professional at-bat on April 19, Gurriel re-aggravated a leg injury that hindered the Cuban prospect in spring training and he hasn’t played since. Originally thought to be close to Major League-ready, the injury may delay Gurriel’s arrival.