Each week, TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell takes a look at how top prospects in the Blue Jays’ minor-league system have fared over the past seven days.

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Affiliate: Low-A Lansing Lugnuts

Age: 18 (3/16/1999)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (3); Baseball America (1); MLB (1); FanGraphs (1)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .329/.426/.506 with 4 HR, 28 RBI, 3 SB in 158 AB

Guerrero has been on fire in Michigan since the season started, but this past week was as big of a struggle as he’s encountered, with a muted slash line of .240/.321/.360.

2. OF Anthony Alford

Affiliate: MLB Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 22 (7/20/1994)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (2); Baseball America (2); MLB (3); FanGraphs (2)

Projected MLB ETA: Arrived May 19

Season stats: .325/.411/.455 with 3 HR, 11 RBI, 9 SB in 123 AB at Double-A; .125/.125/.250 in 8 MLB AB

Alford flew to Phoenix on Monday and will have surgery this week to fix a broken hamate bone that interrupted his first major-league stint. He’ll be on the shelf for four-to-six weeks with the injury.

3. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (8/30/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (1); Baseball America (3); MLB (2); FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 2-3, 5.26 ERA, 1.62 WHIP in 37.2 innings

The top pitching prospect in the system has suffered through an inconsistent start to the season, but things are looking up after his best outing, as he held the Reading Fightin Phils to two runs in 6.2 innings, striking out a season high nine.

4. SS Richard Urena

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (2/26/1996)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (6); Baseball America (5); MLB (4); FanGraphs (4)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .217/.265/.306 with 2 HR, 19 RBI, 0 SB in 180 AB

Urena only had four hits in 19 at-bats over the past week, but he is riding a four-game hit streak heading into Wednesday night’s action.

5. RHP Conner Greene

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 22 (4/4/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (4); Baseball America (4); MLB (6); FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 1-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.30 WHIP in 52.1 innings

The seventh-round pick from the 2013 draft has been more consistent than dominant this season, never giving up more than four earned runs, but walking 25 in just over 50 innings.

6. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo Bisons

Age: 22 (3/16/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (8); Baseball America (6); MLB (5); FanGraphs (8)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .225/.310/.363 with 4 HR, 22 RBI, 2 SB in 160 AB

After struggling out of gates – similar to what he did in 2016 at the Double-A level – Tellez might be starting to turn a corner, with eight hits and six RBI over the past week.

7. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 21 (8/1/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (7); Baseball America (7); MLB (7); FanGraphs (6)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP in 53 innings

Despite taking a loss, the 2016 first-rounder turned in one of his best outings of the season Saturday, holding Lakeland to one run over six innings while striking out five and walking three.

8. SS Bo Bichette

Affiliate: Low-A Lansing Lugnuts

Age: 19 (3/5/1998)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (10); Baseball America (8); MLB (9); FanGraphs (10)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .372/.452/.598 with 5 HR, 31 RBI, 6 SB in 164 AB

In taking home Midwest League player of the week honours (May 22-28), all Bichette did was produce 11 hits in 24 at-bats and slash .458/.536/.750. He’s kept that pace up with three more hits in two games to begin this week.

9. C/1B Max Pentecost

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 24 (3/10/1993)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (9); MLB (12); FanGraphs (15)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .312/.364/.541 with 9 HR, 37 RBI, 0 SB in 157 AB

Pentecost is one of the hottest hitters in the system right now, evidenced by his seven-game hitting streak heading into Wednesday’s play and a .429/.455/.714 slash line over the past seven days.

10. SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 23 (10/19/1993)

Preseason prospect rankings: FanGraphs (7)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2017

Season stats: .500/.500/1.000 in 2 AB

Gurriel still hasn’t been heard from since leaving his Dunedin debut on April 19 with a hamstring injury. The expectation is the Cuban prospect will be back sometime in June.