Each week, baseball reporter Scott Mitchell takes a look at how the consensus top 10 prospects in the Blue Jays’ minor-league system have fared over the past seven days.

--

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Affiliate: Low-A Lansing Lugnuts

Age: 18 (3/16/1999)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (3); Baseball America (1); MLB (1); FanGraphs (1)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .321/.411/.469 with 4 HR, 39 RBI, 6 SB in 224 AB

After scuffling to just three hits in 16 at-bats (.188) in four games, Guerrero took a break from pounding Midwest League pitching to put on a show in the circuit’s home run derby at the all-star game held at Dow Diamond in Midland, Mich. With his father in the stands, Guerrero Jr. hit 19 homers to reach the final, where he lost to Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Carlos Rincon.

2. OF Anthony Alford

Affiliate: MLB Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 22 (7/20/1994)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (2); Baseball America (2); MLB (3); FanGraphs (2)

Projected MLB ETA: Arrived May 19

Season stats: .325/.411/.455 with 3 HR, 11 RBI, 9 SB in 123 AB at Double-A; .125/.125/.250 in 8 MLB AB

Alford is nearly a month into his recovery from a broken hamate bone suffered on a swing May 23 in Milwaukee. Currently rehabbing in Dunedin, it’s assumed he will return to the minors once he’s healthy, but if he picks up where he left off prior to being recalled, the Jays know he’s only a phone call away.

3. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (8/30/1995)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (1); Baseball America (3); MLB (2); FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-5, 5.33 ERA, 1.55 WHIP in 52.1 innings

After giving up three earned runs over 5.2 innings against the Bowie Baysox over the weekend, Reid-Foley is now carrying an ERA over 5.00 in each month this season. From 5.65 in April, to 5.01 in May, to 5.52 in June, the top pitching prospect in the organization isn’t exactly knocking the door down in his fourth minor league season.

4. SS Richard Urena

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (2/26/1996)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (6); Baseball America (5); MLB (4); FanGraphs (4)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .235/.280/.337 with 2 HR, 31 RBI, 0 SB in 255 AB

Despite an overall down season, Urena might be feeling the heat from an interesting group of shortstop prospects nipping at his heels. The organization added college-aged shortstop Logan Warmoth in the first round of the draft, but it’s Lourdes Gurriel’s impending return from injury and Bo Bichette’s torrid, deserving-of-a-promotion pace in Low-A that has some wondering where Urena fits as he struggles through a tough first half with the bat.

5. RHP Conner Greene

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 22 (4/4/1995)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (4); Baseball America (4); MLB (6); FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.41 WHIP in 74.2 innings

Greene came up with one of his best starts of the season last week, tossing six shutout innings against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the San Francisco Giants’ Eastern League affiliate. Unfortunately, Greene followed that up Tuesday by giving up seven hits and walking five in lasting only 4.2 innings against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington).

6. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo Bisons

Age: 22 (3/16/1995)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (8); Baseball America (6); MLB (5); FanGraphs (8)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .193/.271/.304 with 4 HR, 27 RBI, 2 SB in 207 AB

Tellez’s nightmare season continued with a 3-for-32 skid over his past 10 games, dropping his average to just .085 in the month of June. Unlike last year’s slow start in Double-A that he was able to dig his way out of to finish with 23 homers, Tellez has looked overmatched at Triple-A up to this point.

7. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 21 (8/1/1995)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (7); Baseball America (7); MLB (7); FanGraphs (6)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP in 53 innings

Zeuch landed on MiLB’s seven-day DL after his start on May 27 with what the Blue Jays described as a minor lower-back issue, and he hasn’t pitched since. The groundball specialist only threw 34 innings in 2016, so the DL break may aid the Jays in their efforts to gradually build up their 2016 first-round pick’s innings.

8. SS Bo Bichette

Affiliate: Low-A Lansing Lugnuts

Age: 19 (3/5/1998)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (10); Baseball America (8); MLB (9); FanGraphs (10)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .396/.463/.639 with 7 HR, 45 RBI, 9 SB in 227 AB

He’s carrying around a .396 average in 255 trips to the plate this season, so it’s only natural all that heavy lifting forced Bichette out of the Midwest League’s home run derby Monday night with back tightness. Just when you thought Bichette couldn’t impress more with his stat lines than he already has, the youngster who’s screaming for a promotion went out last week and piled up nine hits in 15 at-bats, including a 7-for-8 doubleheader against the South Bend Cubs.

9. C/1B Max Pentecost

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 24 (3/10/1993)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (9); MLB (12); FanGraphs (15)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .291/.355/.495 with 9 HR, 40 RBI, 0 SB in 182 AB

A lower-back strain forced Pentecost out of the Florida State League all-star game on June 17, and it’s now cost him nearly two weeks of action. The injury is considered minor, but Pentecost’s history of physical problems — and the lost at-bats and development time because of it — make this more noteworthy. Already 24, how the Blue Jays handle Pentecost in the second half of the season will be interesting to monitor.

10. SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 23 (10/19/1993)

Pre-season prospect rankings: FanGraphs (7)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .500/.500/1.000 in 2 AB

Gurriel’s much-anticipated return from a hamstring injury has been on the horizon for a while now, but it still hasn’t happened. The Blue Jays are clearly being cautious with their $22 million investment and the lost two months have likely ended any hope of seeing Gurriel in Toronto this season. Some in the organization feel that may have been too ambitious anyway.